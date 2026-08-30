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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cinema management acts against staff after night-show ruckus in Dharamsala

Cinema management acts against staff after night-show ruckus in Dharamsala

The Tribune Impact

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:01 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Quote: "The youths allegedly involved in creating the disturbance have been identified. They were detained and challaned under the relevant provisions of the law."

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Dharamsala police

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Taking serious note of complaints from viewers and a report published in these columns, the management of a cinema hall in Dharamsala has initiated strict action against employees found negligent in handling a disturbance during a night show.

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A few allegedly drunken youths had created a ruckus inside the hall during the screening of a film, causing considerable inconvenience to women and families attending the show. The incident had raised concerns over the safety and security of moviegoers, particularly during late-night screenings.

Talking to The Tribune, cinema hall director Devinder Pathania said the management had taken the matter seriously and addressed the lapses identified during the incident.

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“There is nothing to fear. We have taken action against those responsible for the negligence and strengthened our security arrangements,” he said. The director said the management was committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment for all visitors. “The safety and security of everyone who places their faith in us is our priority,” he added.

The police have also taken cognisance of the incident and identified the youths allegedly involved in creating the disturbance. They were detained and challaned under relevant provisions of the law.

Narayan Singh, SHO, Dharamsala, said the police had taken the incident seriously and were coordinating with the cinema hall management to prevent such incidents in the future. He said strict action would be taken against anyone found disturbing the peace or causing inconvenience to other viewers.

The incident came to light after a video clip of the disturbance was sent to The Tribune, following which the matter was highlighted in these columns.

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