Cinema turns lens on social realities at Mandi fest

The Kullu Manali International Cinema Festival 2026 witnessed the screening of nine socially relevant short films at Paddal Ground here on Monday.

The festival, being held from October 3 to 6, is providing a platform for filmmakers to showcase meaningful cinema and contemporary social narratives.

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Filmmaker Siddharth Katyayan, the chief guest at the event, lauded the organisers and filmmakers for promoting socially relevant cinema.

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He said short films were a powerful medium for portraying important social issues, human emotions and contemporary realities.

The films screened during the day included ‘One Day Life’, ‘Majra’, ‘MBA’, ‘Ek Thi Prithvi’, ‘Dilemma’, ‘Tay Hai Subah Ka Aana’, ‘What is Love’, ‘Ek Chuppi Ki Kimat’ and ‘Hamari Ramleela’. The titles explored themes ranging from human relationships and emotions to social concerns and changing lifestyles. The audience appreciated the filmmakers for presenting thought-provoking stories through the short-film format.

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Among the films screened, ‘Hamari Ramleela’ offered an intimate documentary portrait of the centuries-old tradition of Ramleela. Through conversations, performances and behind-the-scenes moments, the film explores the devotion, struggles and personal journeys of those who keep the tradition alive.

It examines Ramleela as a living connection to community, heritage and childhood memories.

‘MBA’ tells the story of a young man who faces a series of situations because of his name, profession and bachelorhood while searching for a rented apartment in Mumbai, popularly known as the ‘city of dreams’.

Another notable film, ‘Ek Pahadi Nivaasee aur Shaharee Agtunk’, produced by Satish Sood, portrays the clash between a hill dweller and an urban visitor. The film examines modern lifestyles while raising concerns about environmental degradation and humanity’s declining relationship with nature.

Festival director Ram Pal Malik is leading the event, with president Pushpraj ‘Pushpi’, vice-president Rajesh Kumar, Jaikishan ‘Jack’, Rajit Singh Kanwar, Roop Upadhyay, Rajesh Chauhan, Shalvi Sharma, Sanjay Soni and other members of the organising team in attendance.

Jury members Ashok Mehra, Sanjeev Rattan and Ritesh Mehta reviewed the films, while Kuldeep Guleria anchored the programme. The festival will continue with screenings and other cinematic activities at Paddal Ground until October 6.