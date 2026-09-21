Circle of friends, not Cabinet, running govt: Himachal LoP

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing a felicitation ceremony for newly elected BJP representatives in the Sujanpur Assembly constituency near here today. Thakur alleged that the state government is not functioning according to public sentiment but is rather being run through a ‘mitramandal’ (circle of friends) rather than the Cabinet.

Speaking on the recent local body elections, the former Chief Minister noted that Panchayati Raj Institutions are the bedrock of democracy. He alleged that the Sukhu government attempted to delay these polls and disrespected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

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Thakur said that the BJP had to fight up to the Supreme Court to ensure elections were held. He claimed that candidates aligned with the BJP triumphed in 10 out of 11 zila parishads, three Municipal Corporations and secured around 80 per cent of seats of PRIs across the state, decisively rejecting Congress rule.

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Taking a jibe at the infighting in the Congress, Thakur remarked that for the first time in Himachal’s history, the CM and his Cabinet ministers were constantly running to Delhi to lodge complaints against one another rather than securing development funds. He added that during post-election reviews with Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister blamed his ministers, while the ministers attributed electoral setbacks directly to the Chief Minister’s working style.

Jai Ram Thakur accused the Congress regime of shutting down over 2,500 public institutions established by the previous BJP government instead of launching new welfare initiatives. He also raised concerns over the state’s fiscal health, claiming that the Sukhu government added over Rs 50,000 crore in debt, pushing Himachal’s total liabilities beyond Rs 1.2 lakh crore without delivering tangible development on the ground.

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MLA Ashish Sharma, former MLAs Rajendra Rana, Vijay Agnihotri, Dr Anil Dhiman and a number of BJP workers and local public representatives were present on this occasion.