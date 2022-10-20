Circuit House yet to complete after 5 yrs

Ravinder Sood

PALAMPUR, October 19

No heady way has been made in the completion of the Circuit House building, a prestigious project of Palampur which is under construction for the past five years. Despite the fact it is a sanctioned project of the state government, no adequate funds have been sanctioned by the government for its early completion.

The foundation stone for this building was laid by the former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in the year 2017 and the construction of this building was also taken up immediately. Initially, this building was to be completed within two years before April 2019 but now even after five years there is no sign of its completion.

Information gathered revealed that with the change of government in the year 2017, the state government discontinued the allocation of funds for it on the ground of it being a “non-priority project” of new government. In past four years only Rs 1 crore has been released for this project as against the requirement of Rs 3 crore.

In the absence of funds, contractor slowed down the construction and left the work and the building is yet to be completed. More funds are needed for the completion of finishing work and construction of approach road. At present there is no proper approach to this building.

Executive Engineer, HP PWD, said that certain changes had been made in the design on the directions of Chief Minister during his visit to the site. Besides, as for as the construction of road to the Circuit House complex is concerned, the PWD had requested the department concerned to transfer land for the construction of road. As soon as PWD gets the land road would be completed.