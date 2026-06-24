CISCE Chief Dr Joseph Emmanuel engages students, educators at Auckland House School forum

Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), today visited Auckland House School for Altiora Discourse, a distinguished academic forum centred on the theme, “The Architecture of Academics in the Age of Acceleration.”

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Dr Emmanuel is one of the country's foremost educational leaders. His visit provided an invaluable opportunity for meaningful dialogue between policymakers, school leaders, teachers and students on the future of learning in a rapidly changing world.

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The day's proceedings also included the release of The Symposium of Ideas, an academic journal, published to commemorate the school's 160th year. Conceived as a collection of scholarly reflections and educational perspectives, the journal represents the school's commitment to intellectual engagement and its belief that schools must actively contribute to the discourse shaping the future of education.

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A highlight of the visit was a tour of the school where Dr Emmanuel interacted with students and faculty and gained insight into the institution's academic culture, learning environment, and commitment to holistic education.

The Altiora Discourse brought together an eminent panel comprising Dr Joseph Emmanuel; Smaraki Samantharoy, Director and Principal; AHS for Girls; Reuben T John, Principal, AHS for Boys; along with other faculty members and school representatives. Moderated by Chriselle Fernandes, the discussion explored the opportunities and challenges facing academia in an age increasingly defined by speed, technological advancement, and constant change.

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Samantaroy described Dr Emmanuel's visit as a significant moment in the school's history and said the Altiora Discourse reflected the institution's commitment to academic excellence and meaningful educational dialogue.

Reuben T John said the visit offered students and educators a valuable opportunity to engage with contemporary educational thought, reaffirming the school's commitment to developing responsible, reflective, and future-ready learners.