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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Citing 1905 Kangra quake, experts push for resilient Himalayan planning

Citing 1905 Kangra quake, experts push for resilient Himalayan planning

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal and scientists during a seminar on the 1905 Kangra earthquake at the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamsala.
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A three-day international conference, “Himalayan horizons: Tectonics, sustainability, and resilience from the 1905 Kangra earthquake to today”, held at the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), Dharamsala, has laid out a clear, science-driven roadmap to reduce disaster risk across the Himalayan region.

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Bringing together leading scientists, academicians, policymakers, administrators and students, the conference focused on translating research into practical strategies for safeguarding vulnerable mountain communities. A strong consensus emerged around the urgent need to embed scientific insights into planning and governance.

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Key recommendations emphasised student-centric capacity building, including regular school-level mock drills, and community-wide risk education through institutions. Experts called for systematic dissemination of seismic microzonation maps so that local populations and planners can better understand ground vulnerabilities and make informed decisions.

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A major thrust was placed on science-policy integration to ensure that cutting-edge research directly informs urban planning and infrastructure development. Participants stressed the importance of township-wide sewerage systems and engineered drainage networks aligned with natural channels to reduce landslide risks and improve public health outcomes.

Speakers also highlighted the growing threat posed by unregulated construction and increasing anthropogenic pressures, particularly in high-tourism zones. They advocated strict controls on development and the adoption of sustainable practices that respect ecological limits.

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The inaugural session set a strong tone, with prominent experts underlining the catastrophic potential of a recurrence of a 1905-scale earthquake under present-day population and infrastructure conditions. There was a clear call for robust, disaster-resilient infrastructure and the integration of traditional knowledge with modern science.

Urban systems were identified as a frontline defence, with a push for comprehensive seismic microzonation of Himalayan towns based on parameters like shear-wave velocity and site response. Such data, experts noted, must guide safer construction practices.

Across sessions on tectonics, climate change, hydrology and sustainability, the conference reinforced a central message: resilience in the Himalayas must be community-driven, scientifically grounded and institutionally coordinated.

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