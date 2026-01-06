DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Citizen connect 2.0: Himachal CM pushes for tech-driven urban governance

Citizen connect 2.0: Himachal CM pushes for tech-driven urban governance

Second phase of flagship initiative launched; digital services, Rs 700-cr projects unveiled

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates the second phase of the ‘Citizen Connect Programme’ in Shimla.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated the second phase of the Citizen Connect Programme under the state’s flagship initiative Clean City, Prosperous City, marking a significant step towards citizen-centric and technology-driven urban governance.

Highlighting Himachal’s journey towards self-reliance, Sukhu said the state is undergoing a steady and positive transformation, with the government prioritising inclusive and sustainable urban development to address the challenges of rapid population growth and urbanisation.

During the programme, the CM launched several key initiatives, including the Rajiv Gandhi Laghu Dukaandaar Sukh Kalyan Yojna, 15 Municipal Shared Services Centres, nine online citizen services, the Chief Minister Urban Digital Identity Scheme, an awards scheme under the Swachhata Survey, Central Business Districts in Hamirpur and Shimla and hydraulic parking facilities of the Urban Development Department.

He also distributed settlement letters to small traders and award letters to Self-Help Groups under the Amrit Mitra Scheme. Urban Local Bodies were felicitated for exemplary performance, while the Urban Development Department signed four memoranda of understanding with industrial houses in the presence of the CM.

Outlining future plans, Sukhu spoke about the proposed development of a world-class Him-Chandigarh city near Baddi. He said the government is focused on strengthening governance, enhancing citizen participation and ensuring transparency across the state’s 75 urban local bodies. He announced that urban development projects worth Rs 707 crore would be implemented soon, along with additional facilities worth Rs 500 crore in Shimla. Utility ducts will be developed across all municipal corporations on the lines of Shimla’s model.

The CM praised the Him Seva Facility Portal, describing it as a unique national initiative that delivers all citizen services through a single digital platform. He also highlighted major urban projects, including a Rs 400 crore shopping complex in Mandi, Rs 150 crore city beautification works in Hamirpur and a shopping complex at the old bus stand in Hamirpur.

“Every urban household will be assigned a unique digital identity through digital door plates. Urban local bodies securing a place among the top 100 in national cleanliness rankings will be rewarded to promote healthy competition,” Sukhu said.

Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh said urban infrastructure in the state is being strengthened in line with the growing population. He added that the government is leveraging the latest technologies to accelerate and improve the quality of urban development across Himachal.

