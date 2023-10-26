Citizens Council urges Himachal CM to restore Mandi varsity's status

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 25

The Citizens Council has urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to restore the status of Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi. The university was downsized after the withdrawal of some colleges of the adjoining districts from its jurisdiction.

A delegation of the council on Monday met the CM regarding the issue.

Jurisdiction cut from 5 to 3 districts 'The government has reduced the jurisdiction of the university from five districts to three. While colleges of Kangra and Chamba districts were withdrawn from its jurisdiction, colleges of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts are kept affiliated with it.' — Council President

Council president OP Kapoor said, “The state government has reduced the jurisdiction of SPU from five districts to three. We requested the CM to restore the status of the university, which has been downsized by the withdrawal of these colleges, in the larger interest of society,” he said.

“Apart from this, we urged the CM to restore Panchvaktra Bridge on the Suketi river near the Panchvaktra temple at the earliest as it is the lifeline of Mandi district. It is used by several people to commute to schools, colleges, the bus stand, temples, markets and more. We have watched videos on social media showing commuters attempting to cross the river in the absence of the bridge. This poses a significant risk to their lives. Therefore, we requested the earliest possible restoration or construction of this vital bridge,” Kapoor added.

He said, “The furnaces at the main crematorium (Moksh Dham) were adversely affected during the monsoon and require immediate repair. We urged the CM to provide funds for the purpose.”

#Mandi #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu