CITU opposes removal of outsourced staff

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 28

CITU leader Bhupender Singh alleged that around 175 outsourced employees had been removed from job after the contract of the company they were working for ended with Jal Shakti Vibhag under Dharampur Assembly constituency in Mandi district. These outsourced employees were recruited during the previous BJP regime in state.

Bhupender Singh said, “Former Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur got huge appreciation from public while providing jobs to the youths under Jal Jeevan Mission in Jal Shakti Vibhag on outsource basis. Now, these youths are without job due to the absence of a policy for outsourced staff. The previous BJP government had promised to frame a policy to secure the jobs of outsourced staff but did nothing.”

“We urge the state government to protect the jobs of these employees and frame a policy to secure their jobs. We urge the state government to initiate an inquiry into the recruitment of outsourced staff in Jal Shakti Vibhag during the previous BJP regime. There is apprehension that rules were flouted for recruiting outsourced staff,” he added.