CITU slams shutting of cement plants

Shimla, December 16

The CITU State Committee, Himachal Pradesh, held a demonstration outside the DC office here today to protest the shutting down of two cement plants by the Adani Group. The protesters slammed the Adani group for closing the plants arbitrarily and demanded that the government register a criminal case against it. The protesters demanded that the plants should be reopened at the earliest.

“The closure of the plants by the Adani group is going to affect the lives of at least two lakh people in the state,” said CITU president Vijender Mehra. He alleged that the Adani group had violated the Factory Act and the Industrial Disputes Act by unilaterally shutting down the plants. Hence, the government should take action against it and restart the plants at the earliest.