CITU to stage protests over pending demands

Shimla, December 31
Leaders of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have announced that they will stage protests on January 24, January 29 to February 5 and then on February 16 all across the state against union government’s anti-labour and anti-employee friendly policies. The decision was taken during a state-level meeting held in Bilaspur on Sunday.
Vijendra Mehra, state president of CITU, said, “On a call given at the national-level, protests would be held in all states on February 16. For non-fulfilment of long-standing demands of aanganwadi workers, mid-day meal and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, protests will be held in the state on January 24. On the issue of revival of financial benefits under labour welfare board and pending demands of MGNREGA and construction workers, protests would be held all across the state from January 29 to February 5.”
