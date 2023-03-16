Civic body warns encroachers in Dharamsala, McLeodganj

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 15

The Dharamsala MC has warned road encroachers in Dharamsala and McLeodganj on the issue of encroachment.

In a demo official letter written to the Viyopar mandals, Dharamsala MC Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma said in case encroachments on roadsides and drains were not removed by the shopkeepers within two weeks, legal action would be taken against them. The legal action would initially include imposition of fines and then disconnection of power and water supply.

In the letter, Sharma stated if any shopkeeper was found guilty of encroachment, initially a fine of Rs 2000 would be imposed under the HP Municipal Corporation Act. If the offence is repeated the fine would go up to Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000 on a third time fine and goods lying along the road would be seized.

The action was being planned as Dharamsala is hosting two major events next month — a conference of sports ministers of the states on April 9 and 10 and G20 meeting on April 19 and 20.

Meanwhile, the MC is facing problems in various parts of the city where it is building a duct along the road from Dharamsala bus stand to education board office on Civil Lines. The duct is being constructed under the Smart City scheme. The duct is meant to carry electric wires and water and telephone lines to be laid on the road. At many places people, who have encroached upon the road, are resisting the removal of encroachments for the construction of duct.

The Dharamsala MC Commissioner, said under the Smart City project, laying duct along the road leading from bus stand to education board office has to be completed within the next three months. The encroachments along roads would have to be removed to complete the project. “We are seeking cooperation from building owners in removing the encroachments. In case they do not comply legal action would be taken and encroachments would be removed forcibly,” he said.