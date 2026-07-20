Civic poll results reflect public anger against Cong govt: Bindal

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal has claimed that the results of the recently concluded Panchayati Raj and urban local body elections reflect a clear public rejection of the Congress government and indicate the political mood ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Addressing a press conference in Dharamsala, Bindal alleged that the ruling Congress failed to make an impact in the polls despite “misusing government machinery”. He claimed that the results showed people were dissatisfied with the policies and functioning of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government.

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“The Congress could not even put up a fight in many places. The election results are a clear mandate against the state government and indicate that people want a change,” Bindal said.

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Claiming that the BJP received strong public support across municipal corporations, urban local bodies and panchayat elections, Bindal said the party performed well in the Municipal Corporations of Mandi, Dharamsala and Solan, where it defeated Congress candidates.

He also accused the Congress of projecting a false picture of success in the civic polls, alleging that the party had not fielded official candidates in several areas.

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The BJP leader further alleged that the state government amended rules related to urban local bodies after the elections to gain greater control over civic institutions.

Launching a wider attack on the Congress government, Bindal accused it of failing to fulfil the promises made during the 2022 Assembly election campaign. He cited unemployment, pending demands of government employees, concerns over law and order and the growing drug menace as issues contributing to public dissatisfaction.

On the health sector, Bindal alleged that patients visiting government hospitals were being left with only prescriptions instead of receiving adequate treatment. He also accused the government of discontinuing the Himcare health insurance scheme and claimed that financial assistance for seriously ill patients was not being released in a timely manner.

He further alleged that the increasing spread of heroin, locally known as “chitta”, had become a serious concern in the state and accused the government of failing to take effective steps to address the problem.