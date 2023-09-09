Civil Hospital gets unit for drug-resistant TB patients

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, September 8

A special health care unit for the indoor treatment of patients suffering from multiple drug resistant (MDR) tuberculosis (TB) has been established at the Nurpur Civil Hospital.

Now patients from the lower Kangra areas comprising Nurpur, Jawali, Indora and Fatehpur subdivisions and the neighbouring Chamba district will not have to go to Tanda Medical College, Kangra, for treatment.

Beds have been earmarked for MDR TB patients in the hospital and differentiated TB care will be provided to them.

A workshop was held here on Sunday for honing the skills of the hospital health care professionals for treating MDR TB patients. The World Health Organisation’s TB consultant Dr Ravinder Kumar imparted training to the staff regarding the updates and guidelines under the TB programme.

Dr Neerja Gupta, Medical Superintendent, said the health care unit had been established under the DOTS-Plus site programme of the National TB Elimination Programme. The MDR TB patients would be diagnosed and treated with their indoor admission, she said.

