Civil infra improvement plan for 8 Himachal districts

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 12

Urban road infrastructure improvement plan being prepared by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Infra Engineering for eight district headquarters in the state is awaiting completion. The HP Road and Infrastructure Development Corporation has engaged the company to spruce up civil infrastructure of Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Nahan, Solan and Una.

Proposals made Suggestions for traffic management such as restricting the movement of auto-rickshaws on the Mall Road have been made.

Once completed, the corporation will send the estimate to the state government for seeking funds.

Corporation’s Chief Engineer-cum-Project Director Pawan Sharma informed that the plan of some districts was awaiting completion. Once completed, its funding would be estimated and the plan would be sent to the Tourism Department who would seek funds from the state government. It would seek funds from the Union government.

According to preliminary reports, estimated amount of at least Rs 1,000 crore would be required to put the plan into action. The company has proposed various short and medium term measures to the Public Works Department (PWD), which is the nodal agency, in the detailed project report (DPR) prepared for Solan.

A circular route for public transport from the new bus stand have been mooted. Several short-term development proposals have been proposed to improve roads, storm water drains, CCTV camera augmentation, sewage disposal and solid waste management. Streetlight improvement has also been proposed.

