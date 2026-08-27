Civil Supplies Corporation donates Rs 1 cr to CM relief fund

Vishal Chambyal, Vice Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation, on Wednesday presented a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

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Thanking the corporation for the contribution, Sukhu said such generous gestures played an important role in providing assistance to people facing distress and difficult circumstances. He also appealed to the public to contribute generously to the relief fund.

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Chief Secretary KK Pant, Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Priyanka Basu Ingty, Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Rajeshwar Goel and other senior officers were present on the occasion.