Chief Justice gives laptops to judicial officers

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, May 12

Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq today distributed laptops to 34 judicial officers posted at Shimla, including Registrars in the High Court, under the eCourts Project.

A total of 139 laptops have been purchased by the High Court for judicial officers posted across the state. The Chief Justice said the laptops were pre-installed with latest Ubuntu Operating System, customised by the eCommittee, Supreme Court of India and Supreme Today Law Journal Software, with both online and offline accessibility licence for the users.

He further said Supreme Today Law Journal Software pre-installed on the laptops would help judicial officers to find law and precedents.

The Chief Justice said technology would go a long way in improving the service and efficiency of the judicial system.