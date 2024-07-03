Clarification

Apropos the story, “Himachal Govt to crack whip on illegal homestays”, published on June 22, 2024, it is clarified that the picture of a homestay, ‘House of Shakti’, in Kullu, was used as a representative picture. The homestay is not illegal and is registered with the Tourism Department, Himachal Pradesh.

#Kullu