Clarification sought from Centre on grant of ST status to Hattees: Himachal minister

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 15

Harshwardhan Chauhan, Industries, Parliamentary Affairs and Ayush Minister, today said that the state government had sought a clarification from the Central Government regarding the grant of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) to the Hattee community of the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district.

In the notification issued by the Central Government, other communities such as Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and others were also included but some communities wanted to continue with their earlier status. Hence, a clarification had been sought from the Central Government.

The minister, while addressing the Hattee Vikas Kalyan Manch at Shillai, said that the problems and demands of the Hattee community would be addressed soon. “The state government is keen to grant the ST status to the Hattees and all other communities will also be granted an opportunity to present their views. The government does not want to offend any community and a new policy will be formulated as per the wishes of all communities.”

Chauhan appealed to people not to politicise the issue and ensure that peace among all communities was maintained. “The state government is aware of the seriousness of the issue and talks will be held with the Central leadership to find a permanent solution. The Hattees will be granted the ST status soon after the Central Government provides a clarification,” he added.

He said that he had supported their demand from the beginning. “When I was elected for the first time in 1993, I had got the Bill on the ST status issue passed in the Vidhan Sabha. Even he had coined the Hattee nomenclature in 1996-97.

Pratap Singh Jaildar, president of the Trans-Giri Hattee Vikas Kalyan Manch, thanked the minister and the Chief Minister for their efforts in the grant of the ST status to the community. “Some people are trying to draw political mileage out of the issue and creating misgivings in people’s minds.”

#Sirmaur #Solan