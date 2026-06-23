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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Class 11 student ends life in Himachal, alleges harassment by teachers in note

Class 11 student ends life in Himachal, alleges harassment by teachers in note

Hundreds gather at school campus in Himachal’s Alampur, demanding a fair probe and accountability in the student's death

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 05:28 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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People stage protest at DAV School in Alampur. Tribune Photo
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A Class 11 student of DAV School, Alampur, located 40 km from Palampur in Himachal’s Kangra district, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, triggering protests by residents and family members.

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According to police sources, a suicide note was reportedly recovered from the possession of the student, who belonged to Bhulander village in Hamirpur district.

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In the note, the student allegedly blamed certain school teachers for harassment.

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Police have taken the note into possession and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

News of the student's death sparked outrage among residents of adjoining villages. Hundreds of people gathered on the school premises and staged a protest, demanding a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.

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Protesters raised slogans and sought accountability from those found responsible for any wrongdoing.

The untimely death of the student has sent shockwaves across the region, with local residents expressing grief and concern over the incident. Many protesters demanded immediate action by the authorities and called for measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

Police have registered a case and begun investigations. However, no arrests had been made at the time of filing this report. Officials said that all aspects of the case, including the contents of the alleged suicide note, were being examined as part of the investigation.

Despite repeated attempts to obtain a response, no official statement had been issued by the school management or authorities at the time of filing this report.

Police officials have appealed to the public not to draw conclusions until the investigation is completed and have assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

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