Class 7 student dies after jumping into Ravi river in Chamba

A Class 7 student allegedly died after jumping into the Ravi River on Wednesday in the Lower Julahkari area of Chamba town.

She was rushed to hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The girl had reportedly appeared for an examination at a private school earlier in the day and was returning home when she walked towards the riverbank and jumped into the stream.

People nearby noticed the incident and immediately began rescue efforts. They also informed the police and the fire department.

Teams from the police and fire department reached the spot and launched a joint rescue operation.

The girl was pulled out of the river in an unconscious condition and rushed to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital in Chamba, where doctors declared her brought dead.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and the body was later handed over to the family. Statements of the family members have also been recorded.

Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani said inquest proceedings had been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and further investigation is under way.