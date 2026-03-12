DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Class 7 student dies after jumping into Ravi river in Chamba

Class 7 student dies after jumping into Ravi river in Chamba

Inquest proceedings initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 10:06 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational picture. File
Advertisement

A Class 7 student allegedly died after jumping into the Ravi River on Wednesday in the Lower Julahkari area of Chamba town.

Advertisement

She was rushed to hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Advertisement

The girl had reportedly appeared for an examination at a private school earlier in the day and was returning home when she walked towards the riverbank and jumped into the stream.

Advertisement

People nearby noticed the incident and immediately began rescue efforts. They also informed the police and the fire department.

Teams from the police and fire department reached the spot and launched a joint rescue operation.

Advertisement

The girl was pulled out of the river in an unconscious condition and rushed to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital in Chamba, where doctors declared her brought dead.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and the body was later handed over to the family. Statements of the family members have also been recorded.

Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani said inquest proceedings had been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and further investigation is under way.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts