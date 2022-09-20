Class I officers of Himachal Pradesh to adopt anganwari centres

Subhash Rajta
Shimla, September 19
All Class I officers of the state will adopt at least one anganwari centre in their area of jurisdiction. The initiative has been started to strengthen the efforts to ensure all-round well-being, with special focus on health and nutrition, of children in anganwari centres. “Through this initiative, officials will help out anganwari centres and children using their personal resources and influence. The officials will be expected to spend time with the children and develop a bond with them,” said Rupali Thakur, Director, Department of Women and Child Development. “I have adopted two anganwari centres and am looking forward to spending time with the children and offering whatever help I can,” she said.
The work of allotting centres to officials is underway and some adoptions have already happened. “We have received good response from officials. As it is a new initiative, we will hold orientation programmes to sensitise the officials about what the initiative entails and what would be expected of them,” said Aditya Negi, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla. Negi has adopted the anganwari centres in the district’s remote areas of Dodra Kwar and Rampur’s 15/20 area. “I chose these centres as there is a lack of infrastructure in these remote areas,” said the Deputy Commissioner.
“Apart from poor facilities, children in these areas lack ambition and guidance. Through this initiative, we can develop a long-term bond with these children and offer guidance as and when required,” said Negi.
The officials concerned will also be expected to attend ceremonies like birthdays, ‘naam karan’, etc., at the anganwari centres. “The officials can donate fruits, toys and other articles required to make the facility better and more comfortable for children,” said Mamta Paul Sharma, District Programme Officer, Shimla.
Expected to spend time with kids
