Class I-VIII pupils to get Rs 600 for uniform: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 13

The state government has decided to pay Rs 600 each to all students of government schools from Class I to VIII through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode for school uniform.

“The money will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the students or that of their mothers. This will benefit about 5.25 lakh students,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

Earlier, the government had decided to extend this facility to all girl students and boys belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) categories. Now, the facility would be available to all boys belonging to the general category as well.

Sukhu said, “The government has taken this decision to minimise the financial burden on parents. Also, the DBT will ensure transparency.”

He added that students had to wait for the uniform because of the lengthy distribution process, but now they could buy it soon after receiving the amount.