Class X student averts tragedy, stops moving school bus in Theog

A Class X student averted a possible tragedy by applying the brakes of a school bus when it started moving on its own at Theog in Shimla district today. The bus, which transports the students of International School, Fagu, was full of schoolchildren when the incident happened at Theog.

According to information, the driver and the conductor were not in the bus when the incident happened. When the bus started moving, creating chaos and confusion among the schoolchildren, Aditya, a Class X student of the school, rushed to the driver’s seat and applied the brakes immediately, averting a possible tragedy. The bus driver had gone out for some work. After a while, the bus started moving on its own. I rushed to the bus and applied its brakes,” he said.

School principal Aradhana Bhardwaj said both driver and conductor had been suspended and a complaint had been filed with the police. “When the bus started moving, our attendant called out the driver and the conductor, who had got down for some personal work, to stop it. Thankfully, Aditya showed great presence of mind and applied the brakes,” she added.

Meanwhile, local people are praising Aditya for his presence of mind and are even urging the state government to nominate him for some award. “We are extremely thankful to Aditya for saving the lives of so many children. We will formally honour him in the school functions that we will hold in the future,” the principal said.