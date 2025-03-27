DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Class X student averts tragedy, stops moving school bus in Theog

Class X student averts tragedy, stops moving school bus in Theog

A Class X student averted a possible tragedy by applying the brakes of a school bus when it started moving on its own at Theog in Shimla district today. The bus, which transports the students of International School, Fagu, was...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A Class X student averted a possible tragedy by applying the brakes of a school bus when it started moving on its own at Theog in Shimla district today. The bus, which transports the students of International School, Fagu, was full of schoolchildren when the incident happened at Theog.

According to information, the driver and the conductor were not in the bus when the incident happened. When the bus started moving, creating chaos and confusion among the schoolchildren, Aditya, a Class X student of the school, rushed to the driver’s seat and applied the brakes immediately, averting a possible tragedy. The bus driver had gone out for some work. After a while, the bus started moving on its own. I rushed to the bus and applied its brakes,” he said.

School principal Aradhana Bhardwaj said both driver and conductor had been suspended and a complaint had been filed with the police. “When the bus started moving, our attendant called out the driver and the conductor, who had got down for some personal work, to stop it. Thankfully, Aditya showed great presence of mind and applied the brakes,” she added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, local people are praising Aditya for his presence of mind and are even urging the state government to nominate him for some award. “We are extremely thankful to Aditya for saving the lives of so many children. We will formally honour him in the school functions that we will hold in the future,” the principal said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper