Class X student dies by suicide

Shimla, September 9
A 16-year-old student allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a forest area at Chaili village near Summer Hill in Shimla on Saturday.
The deceased identified as Lakhsaya Kashyap was a resident of Chaili village. He was a Class X student.
Lakshaya had left home on Friday after being scolded by his family members over something and was missing since then. His parents lodged a “missing complaint” at Boileauganj police station.
The police started a search for Lakshaya and traced the location of his mobile phone, They reached the forest adjacent to Chaili village and found his body hanging from a tree. However, no suicide note was found from the spot or from his house. A case has been registered.
