Class XII student pens first book on chess and life

Class XII student and chess player Maurya Vaidya has achieved a remarkable feat by penning his first book, Psychology of 64 Squares, which explores the deep connection between chess, psychology and life.

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Maurya, a Dubai resident, is the grandson of the late Sunder Goyal, a well-known advocate from Mandi and a former member of the management committee of SVM School. Currently visiting his maternal grandparents in Mandi, Maurya is excited about the publication of his debut book.

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According to his mother, Shruti Goyal, the family moved to Dubai when Maurya was just three months old. From an early age, he developed a keen interest in reading, while his father introduced him to chess at home. He later received formal training and gradually emerged as a skilled and competitive chess player.

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Shruti said Maurya had expressed his desire to write a book on chess and life when he was in Class IX. He continued to develop the idea over the years and eventually transformed his thoughts and experiences into Psychology of 64 Squares.

As a FIDE-rated player, Maurya has closely experienced the competitive world of chess. Rather than viewing chess merely as a game played on 64 squares with 32 pieces, he sees it as a reflection of life, teaching valuable lessons about patience, strategy, decision-making and resilience.

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The book combines chess moves and strategies with Maurya’s personal experiences, observations and reflections on life. He writes about the importance of making timely decisions, learning from defeats, accepting mistakes and thinking ahead in difficult situations.

Maurya believes a single mistake on a chessboard can change the course of an entire game, much as decisions in life can influence the future. His debut work brings together lessons learned on the chessboard and experiences from everyday life.

Writing a book while pursuing Class XII studies reflects Maurya’s discipline, dedication and creative thinking. His achievement has brought pride and happiness to his family and friends, while Psychology of 64 Squares marks what promises to be the beginning of a longer journey in chess and writing.