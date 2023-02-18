Cleaning of water source starts in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 17

The Irrigation and Public Health Department has started repair and cleaning work of water sources under the Maharal-Dakhyora water supply scheme.

The Tribune had published a report on poor maintenance of Maharal-Dakhyora water supply scheme in Barsar sub division of the district yesterday. It was alleged that unhygienic condition were prevailing in the water supply scheme.

This scheme was providing water to a population of over 4,500 persons. The scheme was constructed at a cost of Rs 57 lakh to cover 25 villages of Barsar sub division.

The alleged negligence by the department had led to outbreak of gastritis in Nadaun sub division that resulted in 1,010 persons falling ill in 35 villages. The cleaning work is expected to be completed in two days.

Neeraj Bhogal, Superintendent Engineer, IPH, said that officers of the department had started maintenance of Maharal-Dakhyora water supply scheme. A show-cause notice would be served on erring officials. The department was committed to providing clean drinking water to people in the entire district.