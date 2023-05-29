Cleanliness drive at Chamba village

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 28

To give a much-needed boost to the ongoing ‘Mission LiFE — Lifestyle for Environment’, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Apoorv Devgan launched a cleanliness campaign at Chhanni village today.

On the occasion, the representatives of panchayati raj institutions (PRI), mahila mandal, yuvak mandal, self-help groups, various departmental officials and employees came together and cleaned the entire area.

“Adverse changes in the weather cycle leading to untimely rains, cloudbursts and less snowfall have become a cause for concern. Immediate steps must be taken to save the environment,” the DC said. He also called upon the people to spread the message of healthy living.

Mass mobilisation would be a part of the drive, he added.

Climate change and human activities like deforestation and stubble burning have accelerated the process of global warming.

He said that various activities are being organised in the district from May 15 to June 5 (World Environment Day) under Mission LiFE. The DC appealed to the people for collective participation in these activities.

Retired Health Inspector Prem Singh, who has been spreading awareness among the public regarding cleanliness in the area, was declared ‘cleanliness icon of the Chamba development block’.