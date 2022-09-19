Cleanliness drive by NGO in Chamba

Chamba, September 18
The local municipal council and an NGO, Prerana, organised a cleanliness campaign here on Saturday under the Indian Sanitation League, 2022.
A team of volunteers cleaned the areas around the Sultanpur ward. They collected the polythenes and disposable glass bottles, besides the packets of eatables.
According to a press note issued be the NGO, the ward supervisor, sanitary supervisor and Taekwondo coach Amit Sharma, along with students of his school and members of the NGO participated in the campaign.
