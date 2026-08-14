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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cleanliness drive held in Keylong as state-level Tribal Festival begins today

Cleanliness drive held in Keylong as state-level Tribal Festival begins today

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:05 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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The winners of the mini marathon at Keylong in Lahaul Spiti on Thursday. Tribune photo
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The Lahaul and Spiti district administration organised a special cleanliness drive at Keylong on Thursday, a day before the state-level Tribal Festival-2026 starting tomorrow. The campaign was conducted in collaboration with NGOs Sahas and Healing Himalayas, with Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana leading the initiative and actively participating alongside officers, employees and volunteers.

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The cleanliness drive began from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and proceeded through the Keylong Bus Stand to the main market. The participants cleaned public spaces and roadside areas to spread awareness among residents about maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings.

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The Deputy Commissioner said that cleanliness should not remain limited to a particular day or campaign but must become part of everyday life and a shared social responsibility. She urged citizens to keep their homes, workplaces and public places clean and ensure proper disposal of waste.

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Kiran highlighted the importance of preserving Lahaul’s natural beauty and said that both local residents and tourists had an important role in protecting the region’s fragile environment. She appealed to people to avoid littering, dispose of waste at designated places and minimise unnecessary use of plastic and other waste-generating materials.

Kiran said that a large number of local residents, artists, participants and tourists were expected to visit Lahaul and Spiti during the Tribal Festival-2026, which would kick-start on Friday. She added that maintaining a clean and well-organised Keylong was therefore a collective responsibility. The grandeur of a festival was reflected not only through its cultural programmes but also through a clean and orderly environment, she asserted.

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Meanwhile, a mini marathon was organised as part of the festival to promote fitness, healthy living and interest in sports among the youth and the general public. SDM, Keylong, Kunika Akers flagged off the race, in which people of different age groups participated enthusiastically.

In the men’s category, Arjun secured the first place while Krishan and Hitesh stood second and third. In the women’s category, Manisha stood first, Geeta second and Usha third. In the under-15 category, Lakshya won the first place, Divyansh secured the second spot while Jigme finished third. Suresh emerged the winner in the above-50 category.

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