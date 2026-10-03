Cleanliness drive in Kullu ahead of Dasehra

Local MLA Sunder Singh Thakur flagged off sanitation vehicles, marking the beginning of a special waste management drive, ‘Kullu Badlav Ki Aur’ (Kullu towards change) on Friday.

The MLA said that the systemic change taking place in Himachal Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was now becoming visible on the ground in the cleanliness sector as well. To strengthen Kullu’s sanitation system, the Kullu Municipal Council (MC) had signed an agreement with Lord Shiva Enterprises, which would handle waste management in Kullu town.

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He said, “Kullu is a major tourist destination in the state and attracts a large number of domestic and international tourists. Efforts will be made to give the town a clean, beautiful and well-organised look before the historic Kullu Dasehra.”

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Calling for cleanliness to be turned into a mass movement, the MLA said that a special flying squad had been formed to keep an eye on those littering in the town. The team would conduct surprise inspections in all wards and monitor the sanitation system.

Thakur emphasised the welfare of sanitation workers, saying it was the government’s priority to provide them with better wages, healthcare, education and other facilities.

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He said that the embankment work from Ramshila to Lankabekar was almost complete. Besides, a major project was being prepared for embankment construction from Kullu to Bhuntar, along with the construction and beautification of ghats.

MC president Asha Thakur, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma, SDM Jaibanti Thakur, councillors and Executive Officer Lalit Kumar were present.