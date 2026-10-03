DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cleanliness drive in Kullu ahead of Dasehra

Cleanliness drive in Kullu ahead of Dasehra

article_Author
Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MLA Sunder Singh Thakur flags off sanitation vehicles during the launch of ‘Kullu Badlav Ki Aur’ campaign.
Advertisement

Local MLA Sunder Singh Thakur flagged off sanitation vehicles, marking the beginning of a special waste management drive, ‘Kullu Badlav Ki Aur’ (Kullu towards change) on Friday.

The MLA said that the systemic change taking place in Himachal Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was now becoming visible on the ground in the cleanliness sector as well. To strengthen Kullu’s sanitation system, the Kullu Municipal Council (MC) had signed an agreement with Lord Shiva Enterprises, which would handle waste management in Kullu town.

Advertisement

He said, “Kullu is a major tourist destination in the state and attracts a large number of domestic and international tourists. Efforts will be made to give the town a clean, beautiful and well-organised look before the historic Kullu Dasehra.”

Advertisement

Calling for cleanliness to be turned into a mass movement, the MLA said that a special flying squad had been formed to keep an eye on those littering in the town. The team would conduct surprise inspections in all wards and monitor the sanitation system.

Thakur emphasised the welfare of sanitation workers, saying it was the government’s priority to provide them with better wages, healthcare, education and other facilities.

Advertisement

He said that the embankment work from Ramshila to Lankabekar was almost complete. Besides, a major project was being prepared for embankment construction from Kullu to Bhuntar, along with the construction and beautification of ghats.

MC president Asha Thakur, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma, SDM Jaibanti Thakur, councillors and Executive Officer Lalit Kumar were present.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts