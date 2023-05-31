Cleanliness drive in Una temple

Our Correspondent

Una, May 30

Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Anita Sharma today presided over a cleanliness and sanitation campaign at Pir Nigaha Temple in Basoli village.

The state Pollution Control Department and the Basoli gram panchayat participated in the campaign. An awareness programme was also organised on the temple premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Anita said the statewide campaign was being organised under the aegis of State Legal Services Authority chairman Justice Trilok Singh Chauhan. She said the campaign was going on for the past fortnight.