Cleanliness survey: Shimla on 56th spot

Shimla, October 1

Shimla has been ranked 56th in the Swachh Survekshan (Mera Shahar, meri pehchan) 2022 ranking in the urban local bodies category with a score of 4,798 out of 7,500.

Shimla, which tops in the state, has improved its national ranking from 102nd last year to 56th, said Shimla Municipal Commissioner Ashish Kohli.

The objective of the survey, designed with ‘People First’ as its driving philosophy, is to encourage large-scale citizen participation and create awareness among all sections of society about the importance of working together towards making towns and cities a better place to live in.

The survey also intended to foster a spirit of healthy competition among towns and cities towards creating cleaner cities.