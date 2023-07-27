Cleansing agent not available, Solan gets muddy water supply

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 26

The absence of liquid alum, which effectively fights turbidity in the water, has forced the residents of the rural areas to drink muddy water. The Jal Shakti Department (JSD), which supplies potable drinking water, has failed to procure this key ingredient in this rainy season.

Being an efficient and quicker way of removing turbidity from the muddy water, the liquid alum is being used by the JSD since 2018-19. The officials had started using this chemical to ward off disease occurring owing to the consumption of muddy water. Though the tenders were called by the JSD in April to supply 200 drums of liquid alum and a contractor was awarded its tenders, the ingredient has not been supplied till now.

With the monsoon season peaking and torrential rains badly affecting the 219 water supply schemes of Solan division, absence of liquid alum has forced the staff to use solid alum.

“Solid alum takes longer to dissolve and more time has to be invested in ridding the water of turbidity. Since the problem of turbidity often hits the water supply schemes in the rains, liquid alum is put to use for effective and speedier action,” informed Sumit Sood, Executive Engineer, JSD.

He said it is used in the Ashwani Khud and Giri water supply schemes to get rid of turbidity when available. Both schemes cater to the Solan municipal corporation area.

Purification of water in the rural areas is, however, done using solid alum only and it proves inappropriate whenever the level of turbidity increases. Villages around Kasauli often face the problem of turbid water as merely solid alum is used to get rid of the turbidity. One can see mud settling in a bucket soon after filling it with tap water supplied by the JSD. The scourge of water-borne disease has increased manifold during the rains.

