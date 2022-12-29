Kullu: Clear Anni national highway in 2 days or face legal action, encroachers told

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 28

The highway state authority of Anni subdivision has told 42 persons running eateries and installing kiosks along the national highway (NH) in the Anni market to vacate the place within two days.

The encroachers have been warned of strict legal action and demolition drive if they fail to clear the road.

Around 10 days ago, following the orders of the High Court, the highway authority had given a week’s time to these encroachers to vacate the area, after which action was initiated on Tuesday, with the help of the police and administration.

However, street vendors staged a demonstration and raised slogans against the authority, under the banner of CITU. CITU leader Padam Prabhakar said many poor people in Anni had been earning their livelihood for years through street vending on the sides of the highway.

He alleged that the highway authority was taking action on poor street vendors, while no action was being taken against illegal occupants who had set up pucca shops in Anni for years.

Street vendors said their livelihood would be hit badly if their kiosks were destroyed. They demanded that the administration and panchayat should relocate them to some other place and until then, they should not be forced to vacate the place.

Anni subdivision highway authority Assistant Engineer Dhan Singh Sharma said after action was initiated by the authorities, illegal encroachers staged a protest. He said two more days had been given to the encroachers to vacate the area after which the encroachments will be demolished and strict legal action will be taken against encroachers.

Demolition drive likely after deadline

