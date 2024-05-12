Clear dues or will boycott Lok Sabha poll: HPSEB pensioners

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 11

The HP State Electricity Board (HPSEB) pensioners have threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha election in Mandi district if the state government fails to release their dues in time. The senior officials of HPSEB Pensioners Forum, Mandi, said in a joint statement that all the pensioners of the state government were given 4 per cent DA and arrears at the rate of 15, 18, 20 and 35 per cent of the fixation, but the HPSEB has still kept its pensioners deprived of this benefit.

“Notional fixation of pensioners, who retired before 2016, has also not been done. Many of them are not even aware of their arrears and how much is outstanding. Medical bills of many pensioners are pending for a year and are not being paid. The cases of pensioners, who retired two years ago, have not been settled. These pensioners have not yet received gratuity, leave encashment or any other benefits,” they said.

