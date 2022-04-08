'Clear encroachments before imposing tax'

Our Correspondent

chamba, April 7

The Chamba Welfare Association has asked the local Municipal Council that before imposing the new proposed tax in the town, it should remove encroachments and constructions raised without the permission of the appropriate authority at various points.

After holding a meeting of the association here, its president AK Bhardwaj and general secretary SK Kashmiri warned the Municipal Council that the association would seek a judicial remedy if the council failed to remove the illegal encroachments which were rampant in the town.—