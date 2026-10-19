Clear pending grievances, speed up projects, Himachal Minister Jagat Singh Negi tells officials

Revenue, Horticulture, Tribal Development and Public Grievances Redressal Minister Jagat Singh Negi reviewed ongoing development projects in Lahaul-Spiti and directed officials to expedite pending works, ensure timely resolution of public grievances and strengthen essential services before the onset of heavy snowfall.

The minister chaired a public grievance redressal programme under the state government’s ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ initiative at the old Circuit House in Keylong. He also presided over a meeting of the Project Advisory Committee (PAC) at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to review departmental projects and the implementation of earlier decisions. MLA Anuradha Rana and senior district officials attended.

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During the public interaction, residents and representatives raised issues related to roads, drinking water, revenue matters, rural development, forests and telecommunications. Negi directed officials to prioritise pending complaints, particularly cases of land partition (takseem) and demarcation, and ensure their time-bound disposal.

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Reviewing issues in the Udaipur area, he directed officials to expedite road tarring from Zero Point to Shakoli and repair the Nalda road. The temporary suspension bridge at Jasrath is to be completed by December. He also sought a report within a week on a pending land partition case. Drinking water supply in Shakoli, sewage and waste management in Trilokinath, and facilities for bus and taxi stands were also discussed.

Taking note of complaints regarding MGNREGA works and attendance in Salgran, the minister directed the Block Development Officer (BDO) to initiate action against the concerned panchayat secretary and Gram Rozgar Sevak. He also stressed resolving BSNL network problems in Muring-Nainagar, Chimret and Tingret, besides improving drinking water supply and waste management in Upper Keylong.

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At the PAC meeting, the minister reviewed key infrastructure and development projects, including sewage management, a proposed cold storage facility at Karga, a fire station in Keylong, beautification of the Trilokinath ground, and the construction of a helipad and other tourism infrastructure. Land acquisition for SKTT, Border Roads Organisation works, the Kukumseri college ground, the Eklavya Model Residential School and Udaipur Civil Hospital were also discussed.

The meeting also examined winter drinking water arrangements at Gondhla, including antifreeze systems to ensure household supply in freezing temperatures. Plans to install solar panels in 60 schools, set up a tourist information centre at Tindi, build a climbing wall at Jispa and develop a high-altitude sports and training centre at Kaza were also reviewed.

Negi stressed effective implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), directing officials to constitute the required committees, hold regular meetings and prioritise pending cases. He called for better coordination among departments to secure clearances and complete public welfare projects within deadlines.

During the programme, the minister inspected departmental exhibitions and distributed off-grid solar panels of one-kilowatt and two-kilowatt capacity to 10 schools.

MLA Anuradha Rana emphasised developing libraries and digital libraries at the panchayat level. She also highlighted the resolution of an issue concerning the reopening of Shakoli Primary School. The SDM assured that complaints received during the programme would be addressed in coordination with the concerned departments.