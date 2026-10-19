DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Clear pending grievances, speed up projects, Himachal Minister Jagat Singh Negi tells officials

Clear pending grievances, speed up projects, Himachal Minister Jagat Singh Negi tells officials

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Minister Jagat Singh Negi participates in the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme at Keylong.
Advertisement

Revenue, Horticulture, Tribal Development and Public Grievances Redressal Minister Jagat Singh Negi reviewed ongoing development projects in Lahaul-Spiti and directed officials to expedite pending works, ensure timely resolution of public grievances and strengthen essential services before the onset of heavy snowfall.

The minister chaired a public grievance redressal programme under the state government’s ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ initiative at the old Circuit House in Keylong. He also presided over a meeting of the Project Advisory Committee (PAC) at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to review departmental projects and the implementation of earlier decisions. MLA Anuradha Rana and senior district officials attended.

Advertisement

During the public interaction, residents and representatives raised issues related to roads, drinking water, revenue matters, rural development, forests and telecommunications. Negi directed officials to prioritise pending complaints, particularly cases of land partition (takseem) and demarcation, and ensure their time-bound disposal.

Advertisement

Reviewing issues in the Udaipur area, he directed officials to expedite road tarring from Zero Point to Shakoli and repair the Nalda road. The temporary suspension bridge at Jasrath is to be completed by December. He also sought a report within a week on a pending land partition case. Drinking water supply in Shakoli, sewage and waste management in Trilokinath, and facilities for bus and taxi stands were also discussed.

Taking note of complaints regarding MGNREGA works and attendance in Salgran, the minister directed the Block Development Officer (BDO) to initiate action against the concerned panchayat secretary and Gram Rozgar Sevak. He also stressed resolving BSNL network problems in Muring-Nainagar, Chimret and Tingret, besides improving drinking water supply and waste management in Upper Keylong.

Advertisement

At the PAC meeting, the minister reviewed key infrastructure and development projects, including sewage management, a proposed cold storage facility at Karga, a fire station in Keylong, beautification of the Trilokinath ground, and the construction of a helipad and other tourism infrastructure. Land acquisition for SKTT, Border Roads Organisation works, the Kukumseri college ground, the Eklavya Model Residential School and Udaipur Civil Hospital were also discussed.

The meeting also examined winter drinking water arrangements at Gondhla, including antifreeze systems to ensure household supply in freezing temperatures. Plans to install solar panels in 60 schools, set up a tourist information centre at Tindi, build a climbing wall at Jispa and develop a high-altitude sports and training centre at Kaza were also reviewed.

Negi stressed effective implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), directing officials to constitute the required committees, hold regular meetings and prioritise pending cases. He called for better coordination among departments to secure clearances and complete public welfare projects within deadlines.

During the programme, the minister inspected departmental exhibitions and distributed off-grid solar panels of one-kilowatt and two-kilowatt capacity to 10 schools.

MLA Anuradha Rana emphasised developing libraries and digital libraries at the panchayat level. She also highlighted the resolution of an issue concerning the reopening of Shakoli Primary School. The SDM assured that complaints received during the programme would be addressed in coordination with the concerned departments.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts