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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Climate-resilient potato varieties from Kufri

Climate-resilient potato varieties from Kufri

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:15 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Kufri Abhedya is a medium-duration table potato that matures in 110 to 120 days and produces yields of 25 tonnes to 30 tonnes per hectare under kharif conditions.
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The Union Government has notified two improved potato varieties developed by the ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI), Shimla — Kufri Abhedya and Kufri Ruby — for commercial cultivation, paving the way for the production, certification and sale of quality seed across their recommended regions. The move is expected to boost productivity, strengthen disease management and enhance market opportunities for potato growers. CPRI Director Brajesh Singh said the notification reflected India’s commitment to developing climate-resilient, disease-resistant and market-oriented potato varieties capable of addressing emerging challenges in the sector.

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The notification assumes special significance for Himachal Pradesh, where potato is a major cash crop and a key source of livelihood for thousands of farmers. Among the two varieties, Kufri Abhedya has been specifically recommended for cultivation in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the hill regions of the northeastern states, the Nilgiri hills of Tamil Nadu and the plateau regions of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

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Senior scientist Dr Salej Sood said Kufri Abhedya is a medium-duration table potato that matures in 110-120 days and produces yields of 25-30 tonnes per hectare under kharif conditions. He described it as a significant scientific advancement because it combines high productivity with resistance to late blight and potato cyst nematodes, two of the most damaging diseases affecting potato cultivation in the hills.

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The second variety, Kufri Ruby, has been developed to meet the rising demand for baby potatoes in the Indian plains. It matures in about 90 days, yields 23-25 tonnes per hectare and produces nearly 60 per cent of its tubers as baby potatoes.

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