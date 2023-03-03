Clogged drains near Lakkar Bazaar

DRAINS near Lakkar Bazaar often get blocked as vendors throw leftover vegetables and fruits into them, leading to the overflow of water on to the road. Even when the sanitation staff clean these drains, they again get blocked within a couple of days. The authorities concerned should come up with a permanent solution to this problem. Sunny, Shimla
Forest turned into dump
Barsar gram panchayat has turned the forest area along the Hamirpur-Una highway into a dumping site. The forest authorities seem to have turned a blind eye to this problem. Besides causing pollution, it may also damage the ecology of the forest. Many trees around the spot where the panchayat is dumping waste are getting damaged. The Forest Department should take steps to curb the practice. Rajesh Kumar, Hamirpur
Stray animals rummage through garbage
STRAY animals rummaging through heaps of garbage has become a cause of concern for residents in some areas of Shimla city. At times, they block the narrow interior roads causing inconvenience to pedestrians. Rajesh Negi, Shimla
