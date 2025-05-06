Close call near Manali: Volvo bus overturns with 17 tourists on board

A private Volvo bus (HR-47G-0011) carrying 17 tourists from Delhi overturned early Monday morning near 17 Mile, between Manali and Patlikuhal, leaving several passengers with minor injuries. The incident occurred around 6.15 am when the vehicle lost control and tipped over on the roadside.

The driver, who sustained injuries, was promptly taken to a hospital, while the tourists either escaped unhurt or suffered only minor bruises.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver was speeding and lost control while negotiating a sharp turn on the rain-slicked, hilly terrain. Panic ensued as local residents rushed to the scene and alerted authorities. By the time police arrived, all passengers had been safely evacuated from the overturned bus. An alternative vehicle was quickly arranged to transport them to their destination.

Local residents said the accident could have been far more serious had the bus fallen into a nearby gorge. Patlikuhal police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The incident has reignited concerns over rash driving on the narrow and winding Manali-Kullu road. Residents allege that Volvo bus drivers often drive aggressively, ignoring speed limits and obstructing other motorists. “These massive vehicles create bottlenecks and make overtaking difficult, especially on sharp turns,” said Vinay, a local commuter.

Residents are demanding stricter monitoring of commercial vehicles, including hefty fines for traffic violations and better enforcement of speed limits. Despite the installation of CCTV cameras in the region, reckless driving remains a persistent issue.

Officials have assured that road safety measures will be reviewed and enhanced to prevent similar incidents in the future.