Close shave for passengers as bus ends up on roof after snag

Our Correspondent

KULLU, NOVEMBER 26

A tragedy was averted on the Aut-Luhri NH-305 as a private bus went out of control due to a mechanical snag and collided with a roof of the house along the road in Targali village in Banjar subdivision today.

The bus was going from Aut to Banjar and there were about 25 passengers in the bus. Five persons suffered minor injuries in this accident. They were sent to Banjar hospital for medical treatment.

According to information, the bus veered out of control due to breakage of the main metallic band near the tyre supporting the main frame. The bus driver showed presence of mind and crashed it with the roof of the cemented house due to which it halted otherwise it would have fallen into the fields below. The road was blocked and the bus was removed by a JCB after some time to restore the traffic.

