Close shave for passengers as landslide hits bus in Chamba

A major accident was averted on Wednesday morning on the Kugti-Harsar-Bharmour road in Chamba when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus narrowly escaped plunging into a gorge after being struck by falling debris.

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The incident occurred at Harsar as the bus was travelling from Kugti to Chamba. Heavy debris suddenly rolled down the hillside, hitting the vehicle and causing it to lose balance and hang precariously off the roadside.

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Around 15 passengers, including schoolchildren, were on board. Eyewitnesses said the bus remained suspended for a while, sparking panic and cries for help among those inside.

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A tragedy was averted due to the presence of mind of the driver, who applied the brakes in time, along with the swift response of locals. All passengers were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Traffic on the route was briefly disrupted. Officials attributed the mishap to continuous rain over the past 12 hours, which triggered landslides in the region. Authorities have urged commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution on hilly roads during adverse weather conditions.

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