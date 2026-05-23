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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Close shave for tourists as tree crashes onto vehicle in Kullu

Close shave for tourists as tree crashes onto vehicle in Kullu

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 09:07 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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An uprooted tree damages a vehicle at Manikaran in Kullu. on Saturday.
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A group of tourists had a miraculous escape when a large tree, uprooted by a powerful storm, crashed onto the Tempo Traveller they were travelling in on the busy Manikaran-Kasol road in Kullu district on Saturday. While the vehicle suffered a significant damage to its front portion, all passengers were unharmed. “A police and administration team is engaged in clearing the road, which will be restored for traffic shortly,” an official stated.

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The Manikaran Valley, a popular tourist destination, had witnessed similar incidents in the recent past.

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A particularly tragic event in 2025 had left six people dead and six others injured when a tree dislodged by a landslide fell on pedestrians and vehicles parked near the Manikaran gurdwara. Residents had been demanding the marking of vulnerable trees to avoid such incidents.

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