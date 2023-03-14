Closure of over 600 institutions 'political vendetta', alleges BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 13

BJP leaders and workers, led by former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, today staged a protest march against the decision of the Congress government to denotify over 600 institutions opened by the previous government.

The protesters raised slogans against the government, demanding the reopening of the denotified institutions. Thakur was accompanied by former Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Sullah MLA Vipin Parmar, Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal and party office-bearers and workers.

Discontent among Cong MLAs: Ex-CM There is simmering discontent among Congress MLAs. One of them has written a letter to the party president stating that most of the officers in his constituency have been transferred without his knowledge and many posts are lying vacant. —Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of opposition

The BJP leaders led by state party president Suresh Kashyap later met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and placed before him a list of signatures obtained from across the state against the government decision to close down institutions. They also submitted a memorandum to the Governor in this regard.

Thakur, while addressing the protesters, said that no government in the past had unleashed a political vendetta against its opponents to this extent. “We never expected that the government would take such a drastic step. The Chief Minister took the oath of office on December 11 and the very next day a decision to denotify institutions opened by us was taken,” he added.

He said that the government denotified 19 colleges last week. “The government should have examined the opening of the institutions to see whether norms were followed and then taken the final decision,” he added. He reminded the Congress that his government did not close down institutions announced by the previous Virbhadra regime.