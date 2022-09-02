Cloud burst in Indrunag area of Himachal's Dharamsala; no loss of life, debris enters shops

PTI

Dharamsala, September 2

A cloud burst occurred in Indrunag temple area of Dharamsala after heavy rains today evening. The locals reported sudden rise in water level in local Nalluh after which debris entered some shops and a local PDS (public distribution system) shop.

The locals said they heard a loud sound after which water with debris suddenly rose in local nalluh and damaged some shops in the area.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said locals had reported sudden rise in water level and debris in local Nalluh. “There was no loss of life in the incident but there have been reports of damage to some shops in Indrunag temple area. Teams have been sent to the spot to assess the damage,” he said.

Sources said there was heavy rain in upper hills overlooking Indrunag temple area. They said that flow in Nalluh might have been stopped due to some landslide in upper hills and as the water breached through it there was sudden rise in water level and debris also came flowing with it.