A sudden cloudburst struck the remote Swad village under Shilabudhani panchayat in the Padhar subdivision of Mandi district late Saturday night, causing damage to infrastructure and agricultural land.

The incident sparked significant anxiety among locals, with many villagers spending a sleepless night fearing further destruction.

No casualties have been reported so far, said officials.

Padhar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Surjeet Thakur said a team has been deployed to assess the damage.

“There is no report of any casualties so far. However, a detailed report on infrastructure and agricultural loss is being prepared,” he added.

Among the affected is Maan Singh Paglani, a fish farm owner whose water supply pipes were severely damaged by the cloudburst, threatening the survival of the aquatic stock.

“Without a continuous water supply, the survival of the fish stock is at serious risk,” he said.

This region has experienced similar calamities before. Notably, a 1993 cloudburst in the same area claimed 16 lives, underscoring its vulnerability to such natural disasters.

Land erosion in Lahaul-Spiti due to rising Chenab river

Meanwhile, in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, land erosion was reported in Salpat village under the Udaipur subdivision caused by rising water levels of the Chenab River on Saturday night. The erosion threatens local agricultural land and livelihoods.

According to the Village Revenue Officer (VRO), several landowners—including Ramnath, Ramkishan, Jagatram, Vijesh, Ajeet Singh, Nihaal Singh, and Sohan Singh—have reported erosion-related damage.

The extent of crop damage is still being assessed. Local authorities have assured support for affected families once the final report is submitted.