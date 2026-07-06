Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Shimla’s Rampur; alert for heavy rain on July 7

Two cremation grounds along with one footbridge and one under construction ground were damaged as a result of a flash flood triggered by cloudburst in Narain village under Rampur Tehsil in Shimla district. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

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As per the officials of the district administration, the incident occurred on Sunday night when water level of a stream surged following a cloud burst, leading to damage to public property. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rampur Harsh Amrender Singh said the cloudburst was minor and no major loss had taken place in the area. He also said that restoration work is underway.

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In Shimla, a portion of retaining wall, constructed during the British era collapsed near The Christ Church in Shimla, triggering panic amongst the people. The incident occurred on Monday morning, when a portion of the wall collapsed from The Ridge due to rainfall in Shimla.

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Barricades were immediately installed at the affected region while the damaged portion of the wall was covered with a tarpaulin. Several vehicles were also damaged in Chamiana village near Shimla after a tree fell upon them. The tree was later removed from the spot by the concerned officials.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is set to continue across the state on July 7 as the State’s Meteorological Centre has issued orange and yellow weather alerts for several districts. Orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Solan and Mandi districts, resulting in very heavy to heavy rain in isolated places of these districts. Similarly, a yellow alert has also been issued for Bilaspur and Sirmour districts, resulting in heavy to moderate rains in isolated places of these districts.

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The centre has predicted continuous rains for the state till July 12. While minimum temperatures across the state are expected to remain normal, maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C in most parts of the state till July 12.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain was witnessed in isolated places of the state during the past 24 hours. Jogindernagar in Mandi district received 110 mm rain which was the highest in the state. Similarly, Kangra received 74.8 mm rain, Palampur 35.4 mm, Rohru 30 mm, Dharamshala 27.2 mm, Narkanda 13.5 mm, Manali 13 mm, Shimla 4 mm.

As a result, minimum temperatures in the state dropped by 2°C to 5°C and ranged between 11°C to 27°C. Similarly, maximum temperatures were also down by 2°C to 3°C and ranged between 19°C to 32°C.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 22.6°C, Dharamshala 29°C, Manali 22.5°C, Solan 29°C, Kangra 31.8°C, Mandi 28.6°C, Sundernagar 30.2°C, Kufri 20.9°C, Keylong 19.1°C, Bhuntar 28.3°C, Una 31.6°C, Kalpa 23.1°C, Narkanda 18°C and Chamba 30.6°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 32.6°C, which was recorded in Neri village in Hamirpur while the lowest minimum temperature was 11.1°C, which was recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district.