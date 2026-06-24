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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cloudburst triggers flash flood: Link road, bridge, water supply schemes damaged in Kinnaur village

Cloudburst triggers flash flood: Link road, bridge, water supply schemes damaged in Kinnaur village

No loss of life reported, restoration work is under way

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:49 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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A link road, bridge, and water supply schemes have been damaged as a result of a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in a village near Bhabhanagar in Kinnaur district.

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However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident. According to officials, the incident occurred during the wee hours of Wednesday at Kachrang village in the Kachrang stream, leading to a flash flood and triggering panic among the locals.

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As a result, a link road leading to the village was damaged, along with a footbridge that was completely swept away due to the stream’s flow. Several drinking water schemes were also affected by the flood.

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Officials from the district administration reached the spot as soon as they received the information and initiated restoration work, which is under way.

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