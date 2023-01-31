Cluster system in farm sector soon, says minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 30

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said the Agriculture Department would introduce a cluster system in the farm sector to increase the income of farmers by providing them with latest crop-specific technical knowledge.

While presiding over a meeting of senior officials of the department here today, the minister directed officials to prepare a land use plan as per the soil testing reports.

Emphasising on crop diversification, the minister said to enhance the income of farmers, the focus would be on high nutritional farm products. He said department’s officials would be undergo training in modern technical know-how.

Reviewing the progress of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project, the minister stressed on the need for providing better irrigational facilities to farmers. He directed officials to prepare a proposal under the project that would ensure sustainable livelihood to farmers. “The farmers will be provided with better marketing linkage facilities to enhance their income,” the minister added.

#Agriculture #Shimla